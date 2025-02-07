DJ Khaled Announces Collaborations With Drake, Jay-Z & Rihanna In Epic Trailer

DJ Khaled’s penchant for grandly doing things has once again turned heads in the world of entertainment.

Fresh reports coming in show that he is intent on collaborating with Drake, Jay-Z, and Rihanna in a cinematic album trailer for “Aalam of God”. According to Billboard, it’s a beefy seven-minute mini-film and it stars acting powerhouses, Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos.

The trailer is designed to be akin to one of the more recent Fast & Furious movies, with stunts and chase scenes. Wahlberg is projected as the villain who consistently attempts to steal the audio files for Khaled’s project. The We The Best mogul manages to get away from Mark’s men and escapes into a vehicle with Ramos.

Part of the reason why Mark is so hell-bent on retrieving the briefcase from Khaled is because of some potential big-ticket collaborations. He revealed that “this guy’s got two Drake songs on there. What if he’s got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f*cking street?”

As part of the trailer, while Khaled is escaping with Ramos, the two friends learn the driver is a part of Mark’s crew, so they flip the car and get away unscathed. They then meet at a restaurant to discuss their next plan of action.

Ramos then excuses himself and it’s here we learn that he’s also double-crossing Khaled. Wahlberg then instructs him to get the album files no matter what.

So, when Ramos returns, he holds the producer at gunpoint and tries to coerce him into handing over the briefcase. However, Khaled manages to talk Ramos down and leaves the restaurant with some choice words and special instructions.

A snippet from Aalam of God plays in the background as Khaled then makes it to a private jet with even more instructions. “Send Rihanna the record. Aalam of God.” The caption also doubles down on Drake and Rihanna’s appearances, so it appears as if this will be another stacked tape.