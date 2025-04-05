DMMU ANNOUNCES LOCUST INVASION IN SELECTED DISTRICTS OF WESTERN PROVINCE, ASSURES RESIDENTS OF IMMINENT AERIAL SPRAYING





The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) wishes to inform the public of an outbreak of African Migratory Locusts and Red Locusts, which have invaded selected districts of Western Province, causing extensive damage to crops and grazing land.





The affected districts include Senanga, Sinjembela, Limulunga, Kalabo, and Lukulu, where the locusts are devouring maize, rice fields, and grazing pastures, posing a severe threat to both food security and livestock feed





In response to the outbreak, DMMU National Coordinator Norman Chipakupaku, in the company of Western Province Permanent Secretary Sabastian Akapelwa and Acting Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Executive Director Justine Chuunka, visited some of the affected areas in Limulunga District, where an estimated 52,000 hectares of land has been infested by the locusts. In Limulunga alone, the pests have infested approximately 745 hectares of maize fields and 150 hectares of rice paddies.





The Government has since intensified control measures, with foot spraying having been conducted for over a week. To complement this effort, the International Red Locust Control Organisation for Central and Southern Africa (IRLCO-CSA) has arrived in the province and is set to commence aerial spraying immediately.





DMMU is urging all residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions during the spraying period. In particular:

Villagers are warned against consuming vegetables, crops, or other produce from sprayed areas, as they may be contaminated with chemicals used in the locust control exercise.





Livestock farmers must move their animals away from sprayed grazing fields to prevent poisoning and ensure their safety.





The Government remains committed to containing this outbreak and mitigating its impact on food security and livestock farming. The public is urged to cooperate with agricultural officers and follow all provided guidelines.



Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.



DMMU