DMMU EVACUATES MORE FAMILIES FROM FLOOD PRONE AREAS IN LUSAKA



The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has evacuated 83 additional families from Lusaka’s Chaisa Township following heavy rains that triggered pluvial floods over the past few days. This rescue effort complements the recent evacuation of 50 families from George Compound in Matero Constituency.





DMMU National Coordinator Norman Chipakupaku, who has been on the ground, emphasized that the government is committed to implementing all possible life-saving interventions for flood-affected communities across Lusaka and other provinces.





During his visit to the affected areas and temporary shelters, the National Coordinator highlighted that all stakeholders are being coordinated to deliver a comprehensive and multisectoral response.



Mr. Chipakupaku assured the affected families that government will look after them as the lasting solution to the flooding situation is being sought.





The DMMU has distributed both food and non-food relief items to the displaced residents, while crews from the Zambia National Service work on excavating clogged drainage systems to improve water flow. In addition, water is being actively pumped out from stagnant areas to reduce further risk.





The Zambia Red Cross Society is also supporting the operation, with Secretary General Cosmas Sakala pledging full assistance in managing the camps and flood response efforts.





Tragically, the flooding situation in Lusaka has so far resulted in one reported death and one person missing in Chaisa Compound.



25/02/2025