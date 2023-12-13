DMMU TAKES ACTION FOLLOWING TRUCK FIRE AT KASUMBALESA BORDER

IN the aftermath of a devastating incident, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Dr. Gabriel Pollen, accompanied by Chililabombwe District Commissioner Precious Njekwa, visited the charred remains of three trucks at Kasumbalesa border post.

The trucks, carrying sulphur and extraction agents for mines, succumbed to a fierce fire overnight while parked in the border’s car park.

According to a statement by DMMU today, Dr Pollen and team conducted an on-site assessment to determine the extent of the damage and explore potential mitigation strategies.

Expressing regret over the incident, Dr. Pollen emphasized the need to address such emergencies promptly, recognizing their potential impact on the country’s economic development.

Government authorities, through DMMU, are actively engaging with border and district officials to establish robust standard operating procedures for emergency response and prevent future occurrences.

Chililabombwe DC Precious Njekwa disclosed that two of the destroyed trucks were of Congolese registration, while one hailed from Zambia.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and Njekwa highlighted the challenge posed by the lack of fire trucks at the border, leading to delayed response efforts.

Firefighting equipment had to be sourced from Chingola and Chililabombwe Councils.

As the investigation unfolds, efforts are underway to enhance emergency response mechanisms and prevent the reoccurrence of such incidents at this critical border crossing point.

Kalemba