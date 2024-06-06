DMX: Rapper’s Estate Strikes Deal With Artist Legacy Group To Preserve Musical Legacy

To honor the memory of legendary rapper DMX, his estate has signed an exclusive global deal with Artist Legacy Group (ALG). This partnership aims to ensure that DMX’s music and message resonate with fans worldwide.

According to Billboard, DMX’s family has entrusted ALG with being the exclusive representative of his estate. This collaboration will focus on innovative global projects that engage fans, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts.

ALG’s representative praised the late rapper as a multifaceted talent, and emphasized the his limitless abilities as a rapper, poet, actor, and preacher.

The rep expressed his commitment to working with DMX’s estate to maximize its potential and keep the rapper’s legacy alive.

Desiree Lindstrom, DMX’s fiancée, and Sasha Simmons, his daughter, who are co-administrators of the estate, expressed their confidence in ALG’s capability to honor DMX’s legacy appropriately. Lindstrom highlighted DMX’s deep connection with his fans and his gratitude for their unwavering support through his career highs and lows. She believes that ALG is the perfect partner to preserve and promote DMX’s music for future generations.

Sasha Simmons echoed this sentiment, describing her father as an inspiration and a guiding light. She underscored the profound impact of DMX’s music on countless lives and expressed her dedication to preserving his spirit through the partnership with ALG.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, tragically passed away at the age of 50 on April 9, 2021, following a cocaine-induced heart attack. His death was a significant loss to the music world, but his legacy continues through his work and the devotion of his family and fans.

Shortly after his passing, his posthumous album, Exodus was released, making a notable debut at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

The album featured collaborations with some of hip hop’s biggest names, including JAY-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and The LOX, underscoring DMX’s lasting influence in the industry.