Court:In the case of Mercy Cowham and Bowman Chilosha Lusambo with regards to the paternity of the 4 children the test results show that Mr Lusambo you are the father of the children at 99.9999867217%. Koseni honourable!
He has refused the children, what kind of person is he? This tells you so much about this man who calls himself honorable, he is not an honorable man. He is not fit to be called a man. Real men own up. It’s not everyone who wears trousers you call men. This one is not a man at all.
More importantly, let us find out how old Mercy was when Lusambo started abusing her.
If she was under age of 16, police should follow up. Defilement is a crime. And it goes unpunished a lot of times.
Anyone that defiles or abuses under age girls is scam and should face the full force of the law.