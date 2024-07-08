Do everything to sign Victor Osimhen – Louis Saha advises Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward, Louis Saha has advised his former club to go all out and sign Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen this summer.

Osimhen has been linked with a number of European heavyweights after his displays for Napoli in the last two seasons.

Osimhen scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances as the Partenopei claimed the Scudetto in the 2022/23 season then last season scored 15 times in 25 outings for the former Serie A champions.

Saha, an icon for United, stated that he would like to see Osimhen move to Old Trafford as he has all the qualities to succeed.

“My dream summer signing would be Victor Osimhen from Napoli,” Saha told Gambling Zone.

“He would really fit the bill at Old Trafford. If I were them, I’d be doing everything to try and get him from Napoli.

“I’d love to see him in a United shirt next season. His attitude, his work rate, he is so good in front of goal. He has a belief and confidence that reminds me of David Trezeguet or Ruud van Nistelrooy, strikers who attract the ball to their feet.

“Proper strikers are dying, but it’s easy to see that Osimhen is one of them.”