DO NOT ABUSE THE ABOLISHED DEFAMATION OF THE PRESIDENT LAW MWALITETA WARNS OPPOSITION.

UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has cautioned opposition members against abusing the abolishment of the criminal defamation of the President law to insult the President.

In an interview, Monday, Mwaliteta said the opposition should practice civilised politics. “They should not take advantage of the President’s gesture to remove the defamation of the President law.

I think we should be sane in doing politics. Politics shouldn’t be about individuals, it should be what is it that the UPND is doing wrong? Where we do wrong, criticise us normally, criticise the system, don’t target an individual all the time.

You provoke innocent Zambians then you start saying UPND this, UPND that, no! They are trying to abuse the removal of the law so that they can be insulting with impunity we won’t allow that Mr Mwaliteta said