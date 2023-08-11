DO NOT BE MISLED- Dr Nevers Mumba



By Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba

DO NOT BE MISLED,

When it comes to serving the interests of their own countries, the Nations we want to fight over in terms of alignment meet cordially and they discuss and pursue their national interests with no problem.

Any Leader that claims that Zambia must not deal with the USA, or the “imperialist West”, or that we should stay away from “Communist China” or Indeed that we musnt deal with ” Notorious Russia” for one reason or another, is both being mischievous and is probably trying to appease some foreign private business Interests. Do not listen to them.

The truth is that Africa must stand up and serve its own Interests as opposed to what has been happening for decades where we have entered Into lop-sided agreements that disfavor us and keep us enslaved. We must assemble our best minds to take leading roles on our industrial, geopolitical and technological negotiations with our colleagues overseas as equals.

Africa Must Come First, and we must not be intimidated into a narrow political alignment when the world has moved onto an era of open foreign policies which they use to serve their individual national interests.