DO NOT DEREGISTER THE PATRIOTIC FRONT PLEADS MILES SAMPA

Former United Democratic Party President, Miles Sampa has pleaded with Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu to compel the Registrar of Societies to stop attempts to deregister the largest Opposition party in Zambia, the Patriotic Front.

Sampa had earlier complained to the Chief Registrar of Societies that the PF was not following its own Constitution to resolve the leadership issue and holding the Extra-Ordinary Conference.

The Registrar of Societies has given the Patriotic Front seven days to comply with details relating to office bearers.

But the PF said they have complied with all regulations including submitting NRCs and Police Clearance.