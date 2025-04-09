“DO WE HAVE A FAZ PRESIDENT AS THINGS STAND?”



By Philip Banda



Article 33 of the FAZ Constitution states:

“The President, Vice President, and members of the Executive Committee shall be elected for a period of four (4) years. Their terms of office shall begin after the end of the General Meeting at which they were elected. They may serve for no more than three terms of office (whether consecutive or not).”





Based on this provision, the term of office for the former FAZ President expired on 27th February 2025, marking four years from the date he was last elected on 27th February 2021.





However, his continued stay in office up to 29th March 2025 was due to a FIFA-approved roadmap, which allowed for the elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on that date. Unfortunately, that AGM was suspended following a court injunction, preventing the elections from taking place.





This has created a leadership vacuum. The FAZ Constitution lacks clear provisions to address such a scenario, and FIFA has not yet provided further guidance, leaving the current situation unresolved.





It is therefore prudent for the FAZ Secretariat to urgently seek direction from FIFA on the way forward to restore constitutional order and leadership legitimacy.