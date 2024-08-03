Do you think it would be fair for me with all this academic stamina to die with a promo code?- comedian Ba NAPSA

I have a lot more to offer than just jokes

By NAPSA

To those of you who tell me to stick to comedy whenever I put up a political post, do you think it would be fair for me with all this academic stamina to die with a promo code?

I have a lot to offer to the world than just being a comedian.

long are the days when artist never participated in politics and that was because we never had educated artists.

Todays artists are educated and exposed and art is just a part time venture to them .

It’s High time you the viewers accepted this change in thinking and accept reality.

In fact, loosing fans because of politics is not a worry to me coz I can stop comedy and still find myself a good job either in Zambia or abroad as I have prepared my life way too well from art.

In fact, 2025 shall be my last year of doing whatever I do to entertain because the people we entertain don’t even pay and just want us to die with a promo code.

Kalemba August 3, 2024