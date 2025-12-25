Doctor arrested for mercilessly be@ting a patient inside the hospital

A senior doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla, India has been suspended and is under investigation.

This comes after he was captured in a video where he was seen physically assaulting a patient inside the hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday, 22 December 2025, when Arjun Panwar was admitted for medical tests, including a bronchoscopy, after experiencing breathing difficulties.

According to Panwar’s account, the doctor addressed him rudely while he was recovering in a ward and became confrontational when Panwar asked to be spoken to respectfully.

In the viral clip from the hospital room, the doctor, identified as Dr. Raghav Narula, can be seen repeatedly punching the patient while he lay on a bed.

Another doctor appears to try to hold the patient’s legs during the altercation. Panwar was left with a bloodied nose and was seen trying to protect himself.

Panwar told reporters that he had even asked the doctor if he spoke that way to his own family before the situation escalated into violence.

According to reports, Dr Raghav Narula is a senior resident in the pulmonary medicine department.

The IGMC administration has suspended the doctor and set up a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

A formal police complaint (FIR) has also been registered as part of the probe. Medical Superintendent Dr. Rahul Rao and state officials have said the committee will submit its report soon.