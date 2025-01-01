DOCTORS PREPARING DADDY KRAZY FOR AN EMERGENCY SURGERY- UTH

JUST IN: DOCTOR PREPARING DADDY KRAZY FOR AN EMERGENCY SURGERY- UTH

…….as his condition remains critical





On the evening of 24th December, 2024, Mr. Wesley Chibambo, a.k.a. Daddy Krazy, was involved in a Road Traffic Accident (RTA) along the Great North Road (Between Kabwe and Kapiri).





He was brought to the University Teaching Hospital-Adult, as a referral from Kabwe Central Hospital (KCH), in the early hours of today.





Mr. Chibambo sustained multiple injuries for which he is currently receiving treatment.



His condition remains critical.



The doctors are preparing him for emergency surgery. More updates will be availed to the public within day.





We are appealing to the public to accord the patient and family some privacy, during this difficulty time.



Thank you,



Nzeba Chanda

Public Relations Officer

UTHs-Adult Hospital.