Doctor rapes female soldier admitted to Maina Soko hospital



A FEMALE Zambia Army recruit who fell ill during the ongoing training and was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre has been raped while receiving treatment.





The alleged perpetrator of the abominable crime, is the very person who was supposed to help her heal, a doctor.





Ministry of Defence permanent secretary Maambo Hamaundu confirmed that the incident happened yesterday and the perpetrator is in custody.



The Ministry of Defence condemned what transpired and assured the public that no one will be protected in the investigations.





“Management at Maina Soko Medical Centre is cooperating with the Police investigations in order for justice to prevail,” said Hamaundu.





According to impeccable sources from Maina Soko Medical Centre, the patient is a Zambia Army recruit who fell ill during training and was taken to the hospital for treatment.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 5, 2025