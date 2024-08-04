DOCTORS DEMAND REINSTATEMENT OF DEATH PENALTY



RESIDENT Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) have demanded the reinstatement of the death penalty against people committing capital offences such as deliberately causing death of another human being.



The doctors have called on government to act swiftly to reintroduce the death penalty against quack doctors who are deliberately committing medical crimes which often lead to loss of lives.



RDAZ president, Mweushi Mphande has reiterated the need for government to send a clear and unequivocal message that crimes against life would not be tolerated and justice should be swift and merciless.