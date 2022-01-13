Doctors ‘give-up’ on conjoined twins

DOCTORS in the country have finally decided that the country’s latest conjoined twins, Joshua and James will not be separated due to the intricate nature of the anticipated operation.

Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services Director, Dr. Alex Makupe has disclosed to Diamond news in an exclusive interview that a team of experts has resolved not to go ahead with the operation to separate the children.

He has explained that carrying out the operation would be devastating to the parents as one child will have to be sacrificed.

Dr. Makupe says in the next few weeks a house will be found for family in Eastern Province where they will be accompanied by a social worker as well as a physio therapist for continued monitoring.

The six months old conjoined twins were born in Eastern Province.

Credit: Diamond TV