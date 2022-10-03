Does Chakwera say NO to invitations? From UNGA to United Arab Emirates

President Lazarus Chakwera is not arriving in the country today from United States of America where he was attending a three week United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings.

Chakwera was scheduled to arrive in the country from UNGA today October 3, 2022 at 8:00 hours via Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

But in a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs communicates that the President is not arriving today as previously announced as he has been invited by the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyah President of UAE.

The Ministry says in this regard, Chakwera’s discussions with UAE President will begin on Monday and instead, he will arrive on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 11:00 hours.

Chakwera is currently facing accusations of overstaying in the US where he went for UNGA unlike other leaders from the SADC region such as President Hakainde Hichilema who returned immediately after their speech.

He left the country for the Assembly on September 12,2022.

The question however remains, Does Chakwera say No functions, events invitation? Why is always salivating for tours when he was in opposition used to be noisy on her predecessors? Isn’t this hypocrisy at its highest order?