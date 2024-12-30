DOES PLAYING PROFESSIONAL SPORTS LIKE FOOTBALL AFFECT THE FEMALE BODY?- Dr Mujajati

Dr Mujajati writes:

DOES PLAYING PROFESSIONAL SPORTS LIKE FOOTBALL AFFECT THE FEMALE BODY?



This has been a lingering question and an area of on going study for a while now. The simple answer to this complex discussion is yes. The female body undergoes physical, physiological and mental changes due to participation in professional sports like football.





The areas that have been obverved to be most affected are: general body appearance, bone structure, hormonal changes, skin and hair changes and mental or psychological changes.





For more information I refer you to the following publications:



1. Physiological Characteristics of Female Soccer Players and Health and Performance Considerations by Rebecca K. Randell. This review discusses the physical demands, body composition, and health considerations for female soccer players.



2. Sports and the Female Body by Madison Ayers. This publication explores how sports in general can impact the body of a young female athelete.





This post is for informational purposes ONLY. You have heard.