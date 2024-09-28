*DOES THE PRESIDENT NEED TO EXPLAIN HIS APPOINTMENTS OR DISAPPOINTMENTS OF GOVERNMENT OFFICERS?*

Authored By *Mupishi Jones*



A political party is a group of people who share similar ideological sentiments and the mass to capture the machinery of government.While a government is an administrative hierarchy of an organised state. This means the President of a political party is mandated to appoint people who share similar ideological sentiments with his political party to serve in government.This is the reason why once the President loses an election, he loses control of the government machinery.

Therefore, the sitting President can hire or fire any public Officer who is not tolling the party’s agenda.The government is there to implement the party’s agenda.When a part was campaigning to be voted in office,it was on the basis of what it was going to do in office collectively.

It was on this basis that the former President appointed those three Judges.The President does not need to consult LAZ or Sangwa when it comes to appointing or disappointing Judges.As long as he follows what the procedure says in firing or hiring them, he’s ready to go! Those blowing the air are doing it to serve their respective interests.



Changwa appointed these Judges to serve his political party’s interest and HH has disappointed them to serve the interest of his political party! Why should HH maintain the Judges who are serving Chagwa’s interest and not his interest?

M’membe,Chagwa,Kalaba all have interests to serve! If someone tells you that once any of these individuals forms government they’ll retain those Judges appointed by HH, he’s nursing your ego! HH has the constitutional right to fire judges at any time whether Chagwa likes it or not.Therefore, can he be taken to court for doing what the constitution bestows him to do?



In my view, this is a closed page, let’s turn the next page and move on!



*Mupishi Jones*

