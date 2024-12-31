‘Doesn’t cheat on his wife’: MAGA Republican gives peculiar reason to back Mike Johnson

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) suggested Monday he might vote for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) for speaker of the House because he did not “cheat on his wife.”

During a Monday interview on Fox News, Burchett was asked if he would support Johnson’s speakership after being endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump.

“I think that the die has been cast pretty much, but as I stated, I’ll make up my mind on Friday, and I’ll talk to Mike some, and maybe President Trump even, and discuss some ideas and issues that I have,” the Tennessee Republican replied. “But Mike’s been a good friend to me, and there’s nobody more honest that I’ve ever dealt with in Washington.”

“I mean, he is a fine Christian man,” he continued. “He’s not a religious man, he’s a Christian man, and he doesn’t cheat on his wife.”

“And I find that very appealing in Washington, D.C. That’s good,” said Burchett.

Before winning the presidency in 2016, Trump was rumored to have cheated on multiple wives, including former First Lady Melania Trump.