Dog stew lands chef “Mutt-ton” behind prison bars

AN attempt to woo unsuspecting taste buds with a “soup ya imbwa” has backfired spectacularly for

37-year old Titus Malama’s who is now facing the music head-on while dancing to the tune of justice.

Malama hailing from Kabulo village in Nchelenge, has been given 30 months rent free accommodation at the Zambia Correctional Service establishment after attempting to pass off dog meat as its more traditional barnyard cousin – goat.

This is no new case as not so long ago a Michopo seller was caught in Makululu, Central Province selling barking goat too, triggering the wrath of the community that descended upon him like bees from a hive.

Only his face could testify of how slender body became fat in one day – not because of food but due to the panel beating received to straighten him out.

Nchelenge Resident Magistrate Luckson Mbewe convicted Malama after the defendant pleaded guilty to deception in selling of food which violates Section 10 and 62 of the Food Safety Act No. 7 of 2019.

According to ZANIS Malama sold and advertised dog meat last month in a manner that was false, misleading or deceptive.

After the verdict, Malama in mitigation pleaded with the court for forgiveness expressing remorse for his actions, vowing never to commit a similar offence again.

Magistrate Mbewe said the convict was entitled to leniency as a first time offender.

However, he sentenced Malama to a custodial sentence of 30 months imprisoment with hard labour to deter would-be offenders.

CAPTION: File photo for illustration

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba