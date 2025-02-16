“Dogs in compounds are malnourished because Hakainde’s poor policies.” -Given Lubinda on Prime Tv

THINGS ARE BAD, CRIES GIVEN LUBINDA



… Look at how malnourished dogs are





Patriotic Front (PF) vice president Given Lubinda has cried that the cost of living has worsened as compared to how it was under the previous regime.





Featuring on Prime TV’s Matters Arising on yesterday, Lubinda said Zambians are languishing.





He seen that anguish is seen on people’s faces in respective communities under the reign of President Hakainde Hichilema.





“Things are worse now. Look at how malnourished dogs are. Go in the streets and see how dogs are moving, why? Because people cannot afford to even feed dogs. The President has told you that ye yasalako insima ija don’t give it to dogs keep it and eat it tomorrow as breakfast,” he said.





“Where will the dogs find food from? Everyone in Zambia is just walking like desperate people. Where we live, in the compounds where we live, you can see the desperations on the faces of the people. You can see the anguish on people. People are languishing.”