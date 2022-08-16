DOGS SAVE MAN FROM LEOPARD IN CHADIZA

A man in Chadiza has fought and killed a leopard with the help of his dogs, after it attacked him at his farm.

Joseph Banda was in the early hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022 attacked by a leopard which had come for his domestic animals at Chipili farm about 1.5 kilometers from Chadiza Boma.

Mr. Banda, armed with a knife and an axe went out to check on some noise from the kraal, only to find a leopard which immediately charged on him.

As the wild animal was fighting with Banda, his two dogs came to his rescue, giving him chance to killed it.

Eastern Province Acting Police Commanding Officer, Davis Simwanza says the animal carcass has been handed over the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, while victim’s condition is stable.

Authorities from Department of National Parks and Wildlife suspects the animal could have come from the neighbouring Mozambique as they have no protected areas in Chadiza district.