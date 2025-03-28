Doja Cat finally coming to South Africa to headline Hey Neighbour Festival

US Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat has been announced as a headliner for the Hey Neighbour Festival, set to take place this August.

The performance will mark her first-ever show in South Africa, a country to which she has personal ties, her father, Dumisani Dlamini, is South African.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the homecoming of the global superstar, whose roots trace back to the nation.

