Dolika Banda appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc

Board Chairperson Standard Chartered Bank Zambia PLC

I am delighted to announce the appointment of

Dolika Banda as the new Chair of the Board of Standard Chartered

Bank Zambia Plc , effective 1st November 2023.

Dolika is the first-ever female Chair of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc. We are exceptionally proud of this and her achievements.

As a bank, one of our key strategic priorities is to lift the participation of women in our economies. We are confident that Dolika will serve as an inspiration to our female bank colleagues and add value not only to the Bank�s women’s empowerment journey, but to the national agenda more widely.

Dolika is extensive local and international executive experience makes her the best fit to oversee the future of our bank. I have no doubt that Dolika will add great value as we embark on the next phase of our transformational and disruptive banking journey.

Dolika replaces immediate past Chair, Dr. Caleb Fundanga, who retired

from the Board earlier this year after serving for 6 years.

Sonny Zulu

CEO

Standard Chartered Bank Zambia PLC