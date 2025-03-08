Don Trump Jr. considers 2028 presidential run to succeed his father

President Donald Trump’s supporters have taken to describing him as a “king” and now at least one of his sons reportedly has ambitions on becoming a prince.

Mediaite reports that Donald Trump Jr. is mulling a 2028 presidential run to succeed his father, which would mark the first time in American history that an outgoing president has passed the torch to a family member.

“Don has been the most politically involved of all the Trump kids and has always kept the lanes open for a presidential run,” one White House insider told Mediaite. “He is a valued voice for his father, and a real possibility to be a contender in 2028.”

Vice President J.D. Vance has been widely seen as the most likely successor to Trump, although the president refused to describe him that way during a recent Fox News interview.

One source described as a “Trump family friend” even suggested that Trump Jr. would be a more seasoned pick than Vance despite having never held political office.

“One hundred percent he will run, but only for president not VP,” the source told Mediaite. “He is older and more experienced than JD. In about a year, real conversations will start about him running. At this point, it’s too soon, and he doesn’t want to start a battle with JD, especially since they are friends.”