Donald Trump and Elon Musk rejoice at video of Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

Though his team lost the Super Bowl, Donald Trump appeared to be cheerful after fans in New Orleans booed Taylor Swift.

During the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the president posted a screenshot on his social media platform Truth Social from an account called Libs of TikTok showing clips of fan reactions to both him and the pop megastar.

“Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing,” the account wrote.

Both Trump and Swift had appeared on the jumbotron in Caesar’s Superdome but crowd reactions seemed significantly different.

Sections of the crowd appeared to break into cheers when the president was shown.

In contrast, when Swift was shown, the crowd erupted in boos which she appeared to be unbothered by.

The singer looked over at the people she invited into her suite — Ice Spice and the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana — before giving the camera a side eye.

She was later seen to be mouthing “What’s going on?”

The beef between Trump and Taylor Swift is well-documented.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in 2024, shortly after the singer endorsed his then-rival Kamala Harris for the presidency.

For her part, though she did not attack Trump personally, Swift was strong with her backing of his rival saying that Harris fought “for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Also, Trump’s friend and supporter, Elon Musk, threw shade at Taylor for Harris’ endorsement.

Elon shamed her as a unmarried “cat lady”, writing at the time: “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Meanwhile, after Taylor was booed last night at the Super Bowl, Elon also joined Trump to troll her.

The disparity in the crowd’s response to Swift and Trump was highlighted by the Twitter account End Wokeness, which remarked: “Taylor Swift got mercilessly booed. Trump got a hero’s welcome. Total culture shift.”

Musk responded to the tweet, writing: “Vibe shift is real.”

