US Television network ABC has said both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a presidential debate on 10 September.

This comes after Trump earlier on Thursday said he had agreed to the date after last week refusing to do so, saying his litigation against ABC was clearly a conflict of interest.

Speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said that he was “looking forward” to debating the vice president and that he had agreed to upcoming dates with Fox News, ABC and NBC.

Harris has previously said she would debate Trump on 10 September, but is yet to weigh in on the topic today and hasn’t said whether she would agree to debate him on Fox news.