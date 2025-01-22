Donald Trump announces plan to fire thousands of White House staff

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to fire thousands of White House staff who are not aligned with his vision to Make America Great Again.

Trump disclosed this on his social media platform, Truth Social, beforepublicly firing several senior employees in an unprecedented shakeup.

The post read: ‘Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again

‘Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon.

‘Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council – YOU’RE FIRED!’

General Milley’s firing comes after Joe Biden, 82, used his final moments in the Oval Office to give blanket protection to the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who Trump said deserved to be executed.

Among those asked to step aside is John Bass, the agency’s acting undersecretary for political affairs, whose influence spanned critical regions from Asia to Europe and the Middle East.