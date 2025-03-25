Donald Trump calls those attacking Tesla vehicles as “terrorists,”

US President, Donald Trump on Monday, March 24 described those attacking Tesla vehicles as “terrorists,” vowing that they would face serious consequences.

Trump condemned the attacks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, where he praised Elon Musk for his contributions to the administration.

Musk heads the Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, which Trump credits for uncovering theft, fraud, and waste in the Federal government.

At the end of the cabinet meeting, Trump expressed sympathy for Musk, stating that he “has been through a lot with this horrible situation.”

The president described Musk as “a patriot,” emphasizing that the hostility towards the world’s richest man and his company was “unfair.”

Trump revealed that he had taken action last week, leading to the arrest of four individuals in connection with the attacks.

“Elon has never asked me for anything. If he wasn’t doing this, he wouldn’t be facing these difficulties,” he said.

“They are going to suffer very great consequences. They are really terrorists when you think about it—terrorists at a high level. I believe people are financing them, and they could very well be people I know. Those people are in big trouble,” Trump declared.