US forme president, Donald Trump has asked for Joe Biden to take a drug test before the two presidential debates they both plan to be in.

The former president talked about the current president’s speech and said that he was “high as a kite” and should be drug tested.

“I just want to argue with this guy, and I’m going to ask for a drug test too,” Trump said to Republicans at a GOP dinner in St. Paul, Minnesota

“Yes, I am. No, I’m not; I swear. He shouldn’t enter like the Secretary of State, in my opinion. The presumed Republican candidate for president said, “He was high as a kite.”

“We will ask for a drug test,” Trump said again, but he didn’t say if he would take one too.

The Biden campaign did not quickly answer The Post’s request for a comment. Biden, who is 81 years old, spoke loudly and quickly during his long speech.

“Representative” Greg Murphy, a Republican from North Carolina and co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus, claimed that Biden must have taken something to be so energetic during his speech.

Trump, who is 77 years old, has asked before for Biden to take a drug test.

In 2020, he said Biden’s debate performances were not always good, and he wanted Biden to take a drug test before their debates for the 2020 election.

Neither person running for president in 2020 got tested for drugs before their two debates.

Trump and Biden have agreed to have a debate on June 27 and Sept 10.

“They will be fair, I think they will be fair enough,” Trump said on Friday about the networks hosting the debates.