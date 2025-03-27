



US President Donald Trump has nominated Leo Brent Bozell III, known as L. Brent Bozell III, to be the next American ambassador to South Africa.





Bozell, a prominent conservative activist and founder of the Media Research Center, which critiques perceived liberal bias in the media, will need Senate confirmation for the position.





His nomination comes amid a period of tension in US-South Africa relations, particularly over South Africa’s position on Israel and its legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice.





The appointment follows the January 2025 resignation of the former ambassador, Reuben Brigety, signaling a potential shift in US diplomatic strategy in the region.