Donald Trump has officially launched a new meme coin named $Trump

Donald Trump, the United States president-elect, has officially launched a new meme coin named $Trump.

The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, where Trump encouraged his supporters to join the initiative.

Just nine hours after its launch, $Trump reached a market capitalization of $4 billion, according to cryptocurrency aggregator Coingecko. Initially priced at $4.29 an hour after the announcement, the meme coin saw a dramatic surge in value, increasing by 414.7 percent to trade at $20.59 as of 4:40 AM.

“My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to gettrumpmemes.com — Have Fun!” Trump wrote in his announcement.

The timing of the $Trump coin launch comes just days before Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on January 20. According to the $Trump website, the meme coin is more than just a digital asset—it is described as a “piece of history,” symbolizing Trump’s resilience, particularly after surviving an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

The website further detailed that 200 million $TRUMP coins will be available on day one, with a total supply set to grow to 1 billion $TRUMP over the next three years. The distribution of coins will follow a scheduled release over that period.

The $Trump website positions the coin as a tribute to a leader who “never backs down, no matter the odds,” and invites supporters to invest in it, framing the initiative as a unique opportunity to engage with Trump’s brand in the digital space.