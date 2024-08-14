Former US president, Donald Trump has promised the largest deportation in U.S. history during a high-profile return to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The rare public conversation between Trump and Musk, which spanned more than two hours revealed little new about Trump’s plans for a second term. The former president spent much of the discussion focused on his recent assassination attempt, illegal immigration and his plans to cut government regulations.

Trump also used the platform to unveil a bold new proposal, announcing what he called the largest mass deportation effort in US history.

This proposal, which Trump described as a central component of his campaign, aims to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the United States.

He declared, “We will undertake the largest deportation effort ever seen in this country,” and framed the initiative as a crucial step in restoring order and enforcing immigration laws to their fullest extent. Trump argued that such decisive action is necessary to protect national security and maintain economic stability.

Trump argued that such decisive action is necessary to protect national security and maintain economic stability, stating, “We need to take decisive action to protect our borders and our citizens.” He presented the mass deportation plan as a necessary response to what he perceives as an ongoing crisis of illegal immigration.

During their talk, Trump welcomed the idea of Musk joining his next administration to help cut government waste. Musk volunteered to join a prospective “government efficiency commission.”

“You’re the greatest cutter,” Trump told Musk. “I need an Elon Musk — I need somebody that has a lot of strength and courage and smarts. I want to close up the Department of Education, move education back to the states.”