Donald Trump is charging $50,000 to take photos with him

Donald Trump is boosting his presidential campaign funds with exclusive dinners, where attendees pay a hefty price for a seat at the table and a photo opportunity with the former president.

Tonight, Donald Trump is hosting a fundraiser in the Hamptons, where entry costs $25,000. For those wanting a snapshot with Trump, the price doubles to $50,000.

Supporters willing to pay $250,000 will get a seat at his table, while those desiring the title of host must contribute $500,000, according to Bloomberg.

The objective for Trump’s team is to raise at least $10 million, providing a significant cash infusion for his campaign as he aims for a return to the White House.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s presumed opponent in the November election, is also pulling in substantial campaign funds. The Harris campaign reported raising over $310 million in July, including $200 million in the first week after President Joe Biden withdrew and endorsed her.

Trump’s campaign raised nearly $139 million in July and holds $327 million in cash on hand as of Thursday, August 1. Raising $10 million in a single night is a notable achievement, and Trump has more high-dollar fundraisers planned in the coming weeks.