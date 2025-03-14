Donald Trump Jr. ‘cool’ with reports ex-wife dating Tiger Woods

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is reportedly dating Vanessa Trump, former wife of Donald Trump Jr.

And the president’s son is “cool” with it, People reported.

Both People and the Daily Mail confirmed, citing anonymous sources, Woods, 49, and Vanessa Trump, 47, began quietly dating around Thanksgiving.

Vanessa Trump was married to Trump Jr. for 12 years and is the mother of 17-year-old Kai Trump, also a golfer who was thrust onto the national scene when she endorsed her grandfather for president and the Republican National Convention last year.

Kai attends the pricey Benjamin School along with Woods’ children, 16-year-old Charlie and 17-year-old Sam. Kai and Charlie both aspire to become pro golfers.

Additionally, Woods and Vanessa Trump live just 20 minutes from each other, according to the Daily Mail.

‘She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week,” a source told the Mail.

“They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway,” the source added.

The reports come after President Donald Trump honored Woods Feb. 20 at the White House during a ceremony for Black History Month.