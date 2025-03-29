BREAKING: Donald Trump receives crushing news as polling reveals that a whopping 38% of Republicans believe that his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should resign over the SignalGate scandal.



54% of Americans overall believe that Hegseth — a former Fox News personality with no prior national security experience and an alleged drinking problem — should resign.





Only 33% of Republicans support Hegseth staying in his role after he was part of an unsecured Signal group chat that accidentally leaked war plans to the Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic. The remaining 29% of Republicans are “unsure” what should happen.



54% of Independents believe that he should remove himself from the job and 20% think that he should be allowed to stay.





Only 22% of Americans across the board think that Hegseth should stay and 24% overall were unsure.



At the same time 47% of Americans said that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz — the blundering man who accidentally added the reporter to the group chat — should resign. Only 21% support him staying.





These numbers come to us via a survey conducted by J.L. Partners forThe Daily Mail and prove that the SignalGate scandal is only growing in intensity.



"The Signal drama seems to have cut past the usual battle lines, and the public thinks it a sackable offense regardless of their politics," said J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson.