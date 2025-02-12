President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, a decision expected to affect South Africa.



As a key exporter of steel and aluminum, South Africa stands to face higher costs and reduced competitiveness in the U.S. market.



This could lead to a decline in exports, especially in industries such as manufacturing and construction, that rely on these metals. The move is expected to strain trade relations between South Africa and the U.S., and the country may have to seek alternative markets or adjust trade agreements to offset the impact.



Both Canada and the European Union condemned the move, viewing it as a significant escalation in trade tensions.



Additionally, Trump has decided not to commit to attending the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, raising questions about the United States’ level of engagement in the G20 under the current administration.