Donald Trump slams controversial Olympics opening ceremony in Paris

Donald Trump has condemned the controversial Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, describing it as a ‘disgrace’.

Drag queens alongside a transgender model and a singer made up as the Greek god of wine portrayed Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ painting, which depicts the moment when Jesus Christ declared that an apostle would betray him.

Paris 2024 organizer, Anne Descamps has since apologized to the Catholics and other Christian groups for any offence caused by religious depictions.

Speaking on the controversial Olympic opening ceremony, the former president told Fox: ‘I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace.’

Speaking about the opening ceremony of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Trump added: ‘We won’t be having a Last Supper as portrayed the way they portrayed it the other night.

‘I mean, they can do certain things. I thought it was terrible.

‘Look, I’m for everybody. I’m very open-minded… but I thought what they did was a disgrace.’

His son, Donald Trump Jr. also attacked the director’s intentions as ‘satanic.’

‘My mom was an Olympian (Czech Natl Ski Team), and as a kid, we would be excited for weeks leading up to the games,’ Trump Jr. wrote on X, repeating the debunked false claim that the late Ivana Trump was a member of Czechoslovakia’s 1972 Olympic team.

‘Now with the ever predictable (& seemingly satanic to me) drag queen opening ceremonies and never-ending BS, no one I know even thinks about it beyond maybe watching some highlights,’ he continued.