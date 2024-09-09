Donald Trump Slams Dick Cheney As ‘Irrelevant RINO’



It didn’t take long for Trump to go after former Vice President Dick Cheney for endorsing Harris.

“Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday evening. “He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris. I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III!”



Trump also took the opportunity to attack Liz Cheney for her role on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And he recycled a false claim that committee members “destroyed all evidence and information.”

“Cheney and the others should be prosecuted for what they did, but Comrade Kamala is even worse!” he wrote.