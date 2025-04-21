Donald Trump to close nearly 30 embassies and consulates worldwide

The United States Government under the administration of President Donald Trump is pondering on closing nearly 30 embassies and consulates worldwide.



Out of the proposed 30 embassies and consulates, over half are located in Africa.



According to internal State Department documents, the proposed closures include embassies in Lesotho, Eritrea, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia, and South Sudan. Additionally, consulates in Durban, South Africa, and Douala, Cameroon, may also be shuttered.





The plan, aimed at cutting the State Department’s budget by nearly 50% and reducing foreign aid by approximately 75%, has sparked concerns about the potential impact on US influence in Africa. Critics argue that reducing the diplomatic footprint could allow other global powers to fill the void.



The proposal has raised questions about the future of US engagement in Africa and the potential consequences for regional stability, economic development, and democratic governance. As the plan moves forward, stakeholders are weighing in on the potential implications for US foreign policy and global relationships.

By Mac Donald Kaleso