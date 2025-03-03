DONORS HAVE STARTED FUNDING EDUCATION PROGRAMMES – SYAKALIMA



Education Minister DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA says the prudent and transparent utilisation of funds by government in the education sector, has started attracting support from the international community.



Mr. SYAKALIMA says international donors that had stopped supporting Zambia, especially in the education sector, are back and supporting programmes like the school feeding programme.





Speaking when he interacted with teachers in Livingstone, Mr. SYAKALIMA advised school managers to make the work environment conducive for every teacher.



ZNBC