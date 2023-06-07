DONORS QUERY K65 MILLION MISAPPROPRIATION ASSERTIONS

Western donors have queried the UPND administration and the Anti-Corruption Commission about information that the K65 million forfeited from Faith Musonda was misappropriated by the commission.

Well placed sources in the UPND administration and the investigative wings have old Daily Revelation that the allegations of misappropriation sent shockwaves with the UPND administration and at the commission and, upon which frantic arrangements were quickly put in place to response to assertions in order to preserve the institution’s standing, in the absence of the commission’s director general Shamakamba who is currently away in Ireland while the secretary of the commission is in South Africa.

“So if ACC let this thing slide for one day and had not acted there will be no ACC to talk about hence the drive to quickly get ACC board director Musa Mwenye to talk. Otherwise the reputation would have been so damaged,” sources said. “Because even the donors started asking about what was happening as the guys are being accused to have chewed K65 million. They started asking… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/donors-query-k65-million-misappropriation-assertions/