DON’T ABANDON YOUR WIVES, NEVERS ADVISES MINISTERS

Having served as the country’s Vice-President and knowing temptations which may befall those holding high positions in Government, MMD president Nevers Mumba has some candid advice for appointees in the new Government.

“Do not abandon your wives for prettier women,” the televangelist-cum-politician counselled ministers and other senior government officials.

The former ambassador to Canada, who recently celebrated over three decades in marriage to his wife, Florence, implores male government officials to always cling to their wives against all odds.

“I can assure you that you will find prettier women in invented commons than you have seen,but they cannot beat your wife because at the end of the day, your wife will be there, but the other women will not.

