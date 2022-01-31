DON’T ABOLISH PUBLIC ORDER ACT, OBSERVES Dr NG’OMA

Political scientist Alex Ng’oma has said that the Public Order Act should not be abolished.

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Dr N’goma said that the Public Order Act needs to be reformed, but should not be abolished or scrapped off in order to maintain public order in society.

“People have been talking about the Public Order Act for a long time and from different angles. I think that every society needs some kind of public order to regulate our behaviour. But it is the content that people need to look at. The Public Order Act must not be abolished or scrapped off. It has to be reformed,” Dr N’goma said. “And people must step forward and provide inputs and say this is what we want.”

But Dr Ng’oma said that Public Order Act should not be applied selectively.

“Secondly, the application of the Public Order Act should be selective by those in charge of applying it. But you can’t live without the Public Order Act,” said Dr N’goma… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/dont-abolish-public-order-act-observes-dr-ngoma/