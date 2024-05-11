“Don’t Abuse Power, Power Belongs To The People, They Will Remove You”- Edger Lungu Tells HH

“DON’T ABUSE POWER, POWER BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE, THEY WILL REMOVE YOU”
Below is the statement from ECL:
Good Morning Fellow Citizens,
“Power to the people” is the original meaning of democracy while a clenched fist is its symbol.
Today, HH is using this very symbol to abuse and hold a firm grip on Police, ZRA, DEC, ACC, ECZ, Judiciary, Parliament and other public institutions to instill fear in our people. It’s a big mistake!
From my experience as Republican President to date as an opposition leader, I have seen that everywhere I go, crowds of Zambians greet me with clenched fists- symbolizing “Power belongs to us the people”.
To me, it’s a reminder to all of us in politics that, in a democracy, “Power belongs to the people”. It is important to professionally and ethically use power- don’t abuse it.
The people we see across the country have the power to give anyone power and take it away from them-it’s their power as citizens from God.
Therefore, let us watch and pray as politicians because constitutionally, power belongs to the people and the people have a final say on politics!
May God bless you all and remain patriotic citizens.
Happy Sabbath!
You only acknowledge the power of the people when they have kicked you out?????
Very fake acknowledgement.
