“Don’t Abuse Power, Power Belongs To The People, They Will Remove You”- Edger Lungu Tells HH

“DON’T ABUSE POWER, POWER BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE, THEY WILL REMOVE YOU”

Below is the statement from ECL:

Good Morning Fellow Citizens,

“Power to the people” is the original meaning of democracy while a clenched fist is its symbol.

Today, HH is using this very symbol to abuse and hold a firm grip on Police, ZRA, DEC, ACC, ECZ, Judiciary, Parliament and other public institutions to instill fear in our people. It’s a big mistake!

From my experience as Republican President to date as an opposition leader, I have seen that everywhere I go, crowds of Zambians greet me with clenched fists- symbolizing “Power belongs to us the people”.

To me, it’s a reminder to all of us in politics that, in a democracy, “Power belongs to the people”. It is important to professionally and ethically use power- don’t abuse it.

The people we see across the country have the power to give anyone power and take it away from them-it’s their power as citizens from God.

Therefore, let us watch and pray as politicians because constitutionally, power belongs to the people and the people have a final say on politics!

May God bless you all and remain patriotic citizens.

Happy Sabbath!