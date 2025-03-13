DON’T ABUSE SOCIAL MEDIA, HH URGES YOUTHS

DON’T ABUSE SOCIAL MEDIA, HH URGES YOUTHSDON’T ABUSE SOCIAL MEDIA, HH URGES YOUTHS



13th March, 2025



By Mukuka Nawa



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged youths to avoid abusing social media but outing it to good use.





Speaking when he addressed scores of residents in Mongu district in Western province as he graced the 2025 Youth Day yesterday, the Head of State noted that there has been a trend where youths have resorted to abusing social media instead of using it to their benefits.





The President added that the vice should be put to a stop, urging youths to utilize social media platforms to benefit their businesses as well as enhancing skills and talents through self branding.



“Shun from abusing social media, let’s respect others, let’s respect ourselves, learn something from social, you can learn how to do farming using social media,” he said





President Hichilema also stressed the strides made by the Government to ensure that the youths are productive and not let to engage in negative vices that are detrimental to their growth.



He pointed out the Skills training under the Constituency Development Fund-CDF as one of the enhancing investments government has put across in a bid to increase the number of people who will be self-sustaining among the youths.





The Head of State also highlighted the positive impact the reintroduction of the free education policy has made in the country.





“Our job is to give you opportunities, and number one is education, that is why we have walked the talk by providing free education. Over two million children have gone back to school through the policy and that is massive,” he added.



