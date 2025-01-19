Don’t allow failures to disrespect ECL, says Mundubile



Petauke—Mporokoso Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile, has urged the people of Petauke and the Eastern Province at large to stand firm against what he described as “failures” from the United Party for National Development (UPND) and “rented” Patriotic Front (PF) MPs who are allegedly disrespecting former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Speaking during a meeting with PF district, constituency, and Tractor election symbol officials under Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda, Mundubile praised Dr. Lungu’s contributions to the province. He cited landmark projects such as the Edgar Chagwa Lungu National STEM School and Kalindawalo General Hospital as testaments to the former President’s commitment to national development.





“President Lungu deserves our respect,” Mundubile emphasized. “He remains Zambia’s political compass, capable of guiding the nation out of the bad and tyrannical governance of the UPND come 2026.”





The MP also called for prayers for ECL and his family, claiming that he is being persecuted by the current regime due to his earlier ascent to the presidency earlier President Hakainde Hichilema who has resorted to vegence.





Mundubile rallied the people of Eastern Province to remain united in defending Dr. Lungu’s legacy, asserting that a strong PF is essential to restoring dignity and effective governance in the country.



His remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the February 6, 2025, by-election in Petauke, where the UPND and PF are locked in a fierce battle for political control.





As the campaigns escalate, calls for unity within the PF and resistance to alleged political misdirection remain central to the opposition’s message. The impact of these appeals on the electorate will become clearer in the weeks ahead.