DON’T ASK FOR MONEY IMWE MA REPORTERS – KASANDA

MINISTER of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda, has called on employees in her Ministry to desist from seeking gratification in exchange for services rendered to the public.

Kasanda has urged the employees to be accountable, transparent and ethical in the execution of their duties.

She said this during the launch of the Gift and Benefits Policy as well as the Ministerial Code of Conduct for the Ministry of Information and Media in Lusaka.

And Anti Corruption Commission Director of Corruption Prevention, Glenda Mungalaba, said the launch of the Gifts and Benefits policy by the Ministry of Information and Media is a significant step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Transparency International Zambia -TIZ- Executive Director, Maurice Nyambe, said the launch is a big step towards building integrity, transparency and accountability.

